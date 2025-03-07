Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E6 ~ Special Guests at GAMA Expo

7 March 2025 ~

Similar to what we did last year at the Expo, rather than try to organize a full-hour episode on a particular topic, we grabbed a couple of different guests to join us for a consolidated Expo episode. Also, rather than focus exclusively on publishers this year, we cast a slightly wider net.

We start out with a wonderful discussion with Steve Jackson to discuss their latest Kickstarter, trends in the gaming industry, blazing new trails, and evergreen hits. For this discussion, we were joined by Jason Matthews. We start off that discussion talking about the Kickstarter campaign for the Fighting Fantasy gamebooks that are being reprinted. Steve also shows off some very neat minis tiles from Lorescape that he’s backing and can be used for a variety of hex-based games.

click images to enlarge

Our second guest was Mike Dunn of Gaming Trend, who is one of the key drivers behind the recent push in the GAMA Media & Events division to improve the quality of content, and capabilities of the members. We talk about media coverage of overall industry and some of his specific initiatives within the organization. This might seem a little bit like media navel-gazing, but we thought it good perspective on what forces are shaping potential coverage of the industry.

Finally, with both of the folks that lead Buckeye Game Fest at the Expo, we snagged Kate and Kristin to talk about the background of BGF, as well as some upcoming plans for the next few years as BGF is looking to broaden their appeal to a wider audience. Plus, don’t forget Quad Fest at BGF this year!

Overall, we think this offers a fair cross-section of the kinds of industry folks you encounter at the GAMA Expo, as we try to situate our niche of the wargaming hobby within the broader context of the overall game industry.

We love your feedback, over on the iTunes page for our podcast or on Spotify, or even Amazon or Castro, drop us a rating and let us know what you think. Thanks!

Thank you for visiting the Regiment of Strategy Gaming and riding with The Armchair Dragoons.

Rather than list a bunch of social media links, the easiest thing to do is to check out our LinkTree, which connects you to all of our various locales around the web.

You can also support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

"Mentioned In Dispatches" with the Armchair Dragoons Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E6 ~ Special Guests at GAMA Expo Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / 1:12:29 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...