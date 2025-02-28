Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E5 ~ The Total War Series

28 February 2025 ~

Brant, Jim, Gus, and (eventually) Sam get together to discuss CA’s Total War series of wargames. Starting with Shogun and continuing through multiple iterations of Rome and Warhammer as well as such off-the-wall games as Attila and Pharoah, plus Jim favorites Napoleon and Empire, among others.

What did we love and/or hate? What was awesome, ugly, fun, or stupid? Who is shadowboxing, and why? What would we fix? What do we think is superfluous, and what do we think is essential? And how exasperated will Jim get with it all?

