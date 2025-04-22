More on Tariffs, and the Signal for Everyone to Announce New Products! ~ #TuesdayNewsday

It’s time for #TuesdayNewsday, which means there will be flurry of new announcements from MMP, Compass, and more . . . tomorrow, natch.

The Trump Administration’s tariff war continues to devastate the tabletop gaming industry, and some of the companies are starting to fight back

This is from the latest GMT newsletter (much more on Gary’s Monday show, embedded below) This from AEG



From over on BlueSky Fred Hicks from Evil Hat Games isn’t very happy, either posted to Facebook

So they’re not completely shuttered, but severely reduced From a Portal Games email about their current products Race to Berlin on GameFound started this week. We have 200 backers as of now. For the U.S. players we decided to not collect regular pledge due to uncertainty with final tariffs and asked them to put $1 Pledge in and see how the things develop later. We don’t want to leave them behind, but at the same time I am responsible and respectful – I am not going to charge you $40 for a game that may cost you $200 later with crazy tariffs added.

Plus, Cephalofair has over $1 million in inventory stuck in China that they can’t afford to import, even after a record-setting crowdfunding campaign that has largely run to plan and on schedule, but got the tariff kicked out of them between the close of the campaign and the time to ship.

Backerkit is rolling out a beta version of a new “tariff manager” that lets creators put separate line-item tariff costs on fulfillment to backers based on the tariffs between country-of-origin and country-of-receipt. If it works, you’ll like start to see others doing something similar.

Also, is by equal measure hilarious, tragic, and insanely arrogant to see so many comment-section Reply-guys trying to tell seasoned industry professionals how they should be running their already-thin-margin businesses. These publishers are already investigating many alternatives for sourcing & procurement, production, shipping, warehousing, and more, as they have been for years, given that their literal mortgages depend on getting these answers right.

Print-on-demand, print-&-play, VASSAL/TTS-only, or whatever cheap-&-easy consumer-level retail option is not a viable scalable business model for a full-time company trying to keep multiple people employed, and those are among the more reasonable suggestions you’ll see offered.

It’s unlikely those Reply-guys know any more about highway interchange design, optimizing database table structures, difference in flavor profiles of varying shapes of salt molecules, or public health preparedness information campaigns, but they’ve probably weighed in on all of those at some point, too 🤷🏻‍♀️

ht/ to the folks at Homo Ludens for sharing the link to the translation/publication of Metromachy, an Elizabethan-era game that talks both geometry, and wargaming. Here’s the original manuscript.

And you can play it online!

The Best Thing We Saw On Another Site This Week Was actually another tariff article

Tariffs: Rolling Against American Game Publishers

Loren Coleman is the head of Catalyst Games, among many, many other things that he’s done —

I’m not an economist. I don’t have a business degree. What I have is over thirty years of small business experience, including (currently) a very successful games publishing company and a chain of toy & game retail stores. I understand overseas and domestic manufacturing, cash flow, and profit margins. I’ve personally coordinated millions of dollars’ worth of international shipping. I am a specialist in intellectual property licensing. And I’ve built a dozen retail stores from the ground,up. So, yes, my knowledge of tariffs and my opinion on their effect in the industry should be considered, at the least, “professional.”

This article gives you baseline-level math about how products are made, moved, priced, distributed, and sold, and gives you tangible numbers for examples. It’s the simplest, cleanest set of explanations of otherwise complex issues that you’re likely to find.

But he does leave you with this very nice point toward the end, too.

Gamers are very smart people. We’ve spent our lives learning rules and then bending the hell out of them.We’ve given our Game Masters migraines. We’ve gleefully written our favorite publishers to point out math errors in their rules. And then we bought the next game to do it all over again. We, the publishers, also love games. And other gamers. Otherwise, why would we do this? Very few of us grew up planning to become game publishers, but along the way we found a calling (and, yes, for the lucky ones, a way to make a living). Tabletop publishing may be a billions-dollar industry, but most of us are getting by in million-dollar-companies with personal take-home pay somewhere between your local pizza-delivery driver and a high school teacher. And while I can’t speak for all of us, I bet I can speak for many: We aren’t going anywhere. Tariffs are just the latest rules revision, dropped on us without any play testing or consideration of balance or fair play. We are all working hard to figure out how to deal with the reality in front of us and bring our customers the next great game we have to offer.

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about GMT & tariffs & such

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Receiving pallets of games in the rain. Life running a game company! — Catastrophe Games (@catastrophegames.bsky.social) 2025-04-21T15:56:20.528Z

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 May and 1 June

Next confirmed live event is BuckeyeGameFest, 1-4 May 2025

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 16-18 January, 2026

Two new professional military educational #wargames! The Australian Battle Lab version of my "Littoral Commander Australia" is the precursor to the commercial release version. "Australian Platoon Commander" is a PME #wargame about platoon tactics designed by Major Somerville. — Sebastian Bae (@sebastianbae.bsky.social) 2025-04-22T12:46:23.050Z

