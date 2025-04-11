Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E11 ~ Adepticon

11 April 2025 ~

Brant & Jim are joined by first-time Dispatchers Achilles & Robert to talk about Adepticon 2025. Minis, minis, and more minis, with all sorts of Star Wars, Battletech, and WH40K everywhere, and some occasional real battles too.

What did our guys enjoy? What surprised them? What loot did they bring home? Coolest thing they so? How many solo games were being played? And why were there Muppets everywhere?!

