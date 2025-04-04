Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E10 ~ Wargame Awards

4 April 2025 ~

Rocky and Mike and Brant do their best to muddle through a discussion around why we do/n’t care about wargame awards, what’s wrong with popularity contests, and how you would design the “right” kinds of wargame awards.

We certainly don’t discuss all of the possible awards out there, and we don’t do a deep dive on each of them, but we try to cover a variety of ways in which these different awards approach their categories, participation, scope, and scale.

So what did we miss? What awards didn’t we cover that we should have? How would you organize a set of wargaming awards – categories, voters, scope & scale – if you were going to do so? Sound off below!

Here’s a bunch of links to some of the wargame awards discussed on the show

And this was from the question we asked at the end of 2024 about your wargame-acquisition decision-making

And we also asked whether or not awards had any bearing on purchase decisions.

