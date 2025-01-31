Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E1 ~ The ACDC & Digital Conventions

31 January 2025 ~

Kicking off our 14th season with episode 164! Brant is joined by Keith Tracton and Tim Densham, a pair of designers who were also GMs for our most recent ArmChair Dragoons Digital Convention (The ACDC).

We talk about how this year’s ACDC shook out and what they enjoyed during the show and what could’ve been improved. We compare digital conventions to in-person ones, too – what are the dis/advantages of digital setup & prep vs in-person teaching of games. What’s different with an in-person presentation vs a digital broadcast on-line? And whatever happened to that guy the city watch hauled off for going through the dead guy’s pockets back in 2018?

More shenanigans to come as this season unfolds! For now, rejoice and be happy, as Mentioned in Dispatches with The Armchair Dragoons returns 🤠

The 2025 ACDC –– ORIGINAL OPORD ~ REGISTRATION ~ LIVESTREAM ARCHIVE ~ AAR ~ PODCAST

