First Impressions of Crusades : Book I by Wargame Design Studio

Peter Robbins, 14 March 2025

Fresh off the heels of their recent announcements of a remastered Early American Wars series of wargames (due to utilize the Musket & Pike improved engine), Wargame Design Studio have gone and surprised us all again with a sleeper hit in the making Crusades: Book I.

Armchair Dragoons are very happy that they allowed us the first peek at this product just ahead of its public release. I was absolutely stunned that this not only existed, but that they have been able to pull off some really nice siege features for what otherwise was already a very feature rich engine. Now, to this series’ new name, the new series that C:BI is a part of is Sword & Siege and they are of course concentrating on what made this pre-gunpowder era unique.

I for one can not wait for continued additions to this BRAND NEW series of wargames from Wargame Design Studio. Now on to some quick first impressions, a turn walk through and a gallery of shots from each and every scenario map provided in this wonderful first offering of the new Sword & Siege series.

Note: These impressions are based on approximately 10 hours of game-time.

click images to enlarge

What’s In The Box?!

As seen below, there are a gaggle of scenarios provided. There is typically a primary scenario on each map provided that is historical and a wider representation of the shaping portions of a given battle, followed by one or more What-If variants, OR scenarios that start later in a given day to provide a more condensed representation of the given battle.

Here is the briefing from Crusades Training A scenario, which is a nice newer offering in this series.

“Date: August 1st, 1096 – Size: Small – Location: Siege Training area Scenario Briefing: This scenario is very basic and is designed to introduce each new player to the nuances of laying siege to a walled city or castle. Notice that the city is defended by only a single wall defender. Be sure you have read the documentation on “How to conduct a siege.” Advance to the walls and penetrate to capture the interior objective. Recommended Rules: [Default] Intended to be played as the Crusader Alliance against the walled forces of the Fatimid Caliphate (Islamic Alliance A/I) only. All walled enclosures have gates, and each gate has an assigned owner. Ownership is determined by a victory hex flag. Only players whose flag flies over the gate will allow units, friendly to that flag, to freely enter and leave the enclosure. REMEMBER: Only units that have a strength of 75 or less may use a siege tower to reach a wall hex.”

I like that WDS have not only provided the proverbial Getting Started scenario, but are slowly branching now further into “Training” Scenarios. (Note:Thirty Years War was a recent Musket & Pike series wargame that did similar) In particular for this newer series which introduces features for the sake of the Siege part of its series title, this is a nice addition! Thank you WDS crew for providing this ever so upgraded Tutorial section for this title in particular. It is definitely a welcome sight!

Mechanics & Gameplay

The core WDS game engine (the one most recently upgraded for Musket & Pike, and arguably the most innovative and upgraded of all WDS systems) has not changed considerably for its main mechanics of play. If you’ve played any of the recent Musket & Pike wargames you should be able to jump in pretty quickly and play this game without major roadblocks. You are still presented with the tried and true button sections that have pretty much equal use here in the Sword & Siege new series. What is set apart is the addition of units that are specific to siege work, and some mechanics around Units being “On Wall” and the ramifications of such a state..

Hexes are 40 meters in width. Units are typically of “company” size in Medieval terms, normally up to roughly 120 men in any given unit, many units are a bit smaller. In fact, take note that for siege towers in particular, only units of 75 men or less can be used to storm the ramparts! Something to very much keep in mind while playing the game.

In a “typical turn” you will move every unit you intend to, taking every pain to ensure your units end their move with a proper facing, formation, and status that will benefit an assault if you are intending to melee with the given units. Fire every unit you intend to, concentrating engine fire on single areas of wall you intend to breach. Get your units ready for assaults via siege towers by gathering them up preferably out of view (if possible – it’s a bit difficult to hide your intentions in this era). Rinse, repeat, and good luck. Blow on them’ bones before you roll them.

At that point you are trying to eke out a better attrition against the enemy to the point where you can hit them with cavalry (where and when possible from the flank or rear) and that combined arms approach will eventually where down the enemy, and a breach will hopefully occur in an opportune spot on the enemy walls, gates, or towers. That is the Sword & Siege wargaming series engine in a nutshell. Set a solid intent per Wing. Make sure that each turn you ask yourself if what you are about to do supports that intent, hide yourselves where and when you can if the terrain allows, and pray to your god of choice for success.

Units Specific To Siege

Take the time to follow this suggested order of reading materials before diving into the Getting Started scenario:

Help / Getting Started

Help / Design Notes

And then ahead of diving further into any of the full size scenario, have a solid read through the following:

Help / Parameter Data

Help / General Help

Help / User Manual

A portion of the Parameter Data to look at is near its top.

The stacking limits are particularly useful to review. There are many others included in this data file. And this is where each WDS title manages reinforcing period doctrine and war theory and operations. When you are preparing to assault a portion of the enemy wall, gather up your forces well, stack similar types of units with similarly formed and faced units and then grind down the enemy to nothing. Rinse, repeat, win for your God almighty.

Turn Walk Thru



Siege Of Nicaea (Variant B)

Date: June 5th, 1097 – Size: Medium- Location: The city of Nicaea Crusade: 1st Crusade Scenario Briefing: This scenario commences on June 5th with the full weight of the crusader army in position for a full-scale siege. A siege that began in early May. To sum up the major events to this day, the siege of Nicaea has been ongoing for about 3 weeks, and the defenders are showing no sign of an imminent capitulation. Back on May 21st, the Seljuk ruler of Nicaea, Kilij Arslan, attempted to relieve the city by sending in 10,000 mounted archers and other assorted cavalry. The attempt failed with Raymond IV of Saint-Gilles, the count of Toulouse taking the brunt of Arslan’s attack. You’ll notice that Raymond’s forces, in addition to the others that participated, have been diminished in strength with higher fatigue levels than many of the other crusaders on the field. Finally, on June 4th, Bohemond’s contingent, the lord of Taranto, arrived. With his arrival, all the members of the “Princes council” were in position to complete the subjection of Nicaea. Though the actual surrender of Nicaea did not occur until the 19th of June, you are given this one day to complete the task. To help you, you have been provided with several siege engines and sappers. Make good use them as the clock is ticking. Victory can only be achieved by capturing the victory hexes that are located within the city. Take note of your reinforcement schedule. You have one unit. This is a siege tower that has been under construction for several weeks and is due to be completed soon. The exact time is not certain, but should it become available, you will see it appear at hex 55,30. This is near a wooded area from which the wood is being harvested to build the tower. REMEMBER: Only units that have a strength of 75 or less may use a siege tower to reach a wall hex. Recommended Rules: Default Intended to be played as the Crusader Alliance against the Islamic Alliance A/I. Also, try Head-to-Head PBEM.

Below is a nice tidbit I learned from the Getting Started manual. When you are in Target mode (target reticle button furthest left of the buttons in 2nd row from bottom) you can keep hitting “n” to go to the next fire capable unit. It will only cycle through those units that have valid targets. I’m sure this is an existing feature, but it was new to me. Yes, I’m a dolt.

Above is a tremendously useful but simple mantra:

Watch Fatigue Levels.

Maintain Command and Control.

Maintain Solid Formations.

I’ll add to that list:

Avoid Becoming Disordered.

Keep same type units in similar formations within a stack.

Keep leaders with units.

Keep some infantry with artillery when possible.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Conclusions and First Impressions?

I’m a broken record now when it comes to WDS titles. Their quality level is outstanding. Wargame Design Studio offers well thought out, extremely well-researched games, and I was absolutely giddy to see that they’ve now delved into this period of warfare. This is an exciting time to be a wargamer on this planet, and WDS is squarely adding to that excitement on a regular basis! Great surprises around every corner for a wargame engine that just won’t quit. There was also recent talk in our last chats with WDS of a completely redone engine for future game series. I’m sure they are working on that likely in the wings and will not implement it unless it’s rock solid, just like every other aspect of their existing game engine based wargame series.

May you have success for God Almighty as you try to retake the Holy Land and its kingdoms or defend it from Infidel or Crusader alike!

Warning, spoilers in this gallery!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

