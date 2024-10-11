Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 5 ~ The Shelf of Shame

11 October 2024 ~

Shelf of “Shame” or a Shelf of “Opportunity”? Brant & Mike are joined by Rocky and “The Other Mike” (OJsDad for those of your who watch Saturday Night Fights) to talk about all those games you’ve stacked up on your shelf that are still waiting to hit the table.

What have you had the longest without getting it to the table? Do you have more than one of the same game and neither of them have been played yet? Are you collecting all of a particular line of games (or expansions) but never get them played?

And then there are the edge cases: if you’ve played someone else‘s copy of the game, does that count for checking it off of your shelf of shame? If you’ve played it thru VASSAL / TTS / etc is that enough to knock it off the list? What about games that you were gifted or otherwise didn’t really intend to acquire but are now on your shelves?

There are no hard-&-fast rules here, but what’s still lingering in your game collection that you keep meaning to play but never seem to find the time to get to? Go ahead and confess your shames! Comments below or in the forums 🤠

