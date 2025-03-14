Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E7 ~ GMT’s Battles of the American Revolution series

14 March 2025 ~

Mike & Bill join Brant to talk about GMT’s long-running Battles of the American Revolution series, as we continue this season’s focus on digging into some different game series in a bunch of our episodes.

At over 25 years old, it’s one of the longest-running, still-active series that started after TAHGC’s crash & burn back in the 1990s. We talk about the scope of the series across all the games, some nuances of a few specific games, whether (or how) the game could expand beyond the AWI, and games from other publishers that might operate in a similar space.

