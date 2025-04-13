How (Not) to Win the Battle of Guttstadt – Part 1

Zachary Grant, 13 April 2025

Introduction

In the spirit of my recent “How Not to Win” AAR for North Africa ‘41, I’m going to write a very short After Action Report (AAR) of the battle of Guttstadt from Wargames Design Studio’s Campaign Eylau-Friedland. This will be an AAR showing you one of my first attempts at playing WDS’s Napoleonic wargames. My Napoleonic gaming experience is mainly from playing miniatures, such as Sam Mustafa’s Blücher. I’m a veteran at commanding miniatures which use brigades as the main infantry formation. Let us see how I do when most of the infantry units are battalions.

This scenario is 36 turns, so each installment will be approximately 12 turns each.

Background about the Battle of Guttstadt:

This scenario was designed by Bill Peters. I’m going to share his scenario briefing directly from the game, because I think he does an excellent job at summarizing the situation:

Date: 5 June 1807 – Size: Large – Location: Guttstadt, East Prussia Scenario Briefing: – Historical – This scenario covers the first day of the Battle of Guttstadt where Ney and the VI Corps performed a rearguard action against the advance of the Russian army in the initial stages of the Spring campaign of 1807. Bennigsen’s plan was to encircle Ney’s VI Corps, which had moved forward into the area between the Passarge and Alle Rivers, using several columns. While two columns in the north attacked the bridgeheads over the Passarge the central columns would attack Ney. Platov with his cossacks would cross the Alle River and attack the French right flank. Gorchakov would cross the Alle at Guttstadt and assist Bagration in attacking Ney directly. Almost immediately Platov made good on his part of the plan and captured almost 1000 prisoners. Bagration’s advance went mostly unchecked but Gorchakov, after having crossed the Alle, held up his advance to build a pontoon bridge. To the north the largest of the columns under Osten-Sacken was tardy in making an appearance. It was plain that the commander was not going to aggressively discharge his orders. Bennigsen sent numerous couriers to urge him forward but to no avail. Finally he set off to personally talk to Osten-Sacken to get him to advance to turn Ney’s left flank. It was not until much later in the day that the Second Column finally made an appearance and by then Ney had withdrawn to the southwest after holding off Bagration for most of the day. Gorchakov was lax and remained in Guttstadt apparently happy to have made an appearance. All in all it was one of the worst showings by the Russian army in the Napoleonic Wars. Gone was a great opportunity to destroy one of Napoleon’s corps. It is said that Ney allowed a courier to fall into the hands of the Russians. The message they found said that Davout’s III Corps was moving forward. The truth of the matter remains that two of the Russian columns failed to act. A golden opportunity had been missed. Ney’s men lived to fight another day at Friedland. Notes: Intended to be played Solo as the Allies player vs. AI – SOLO Player. This version of the historical scenario is only six hours long and includes only the units of Third Column to make it more of a challenge.

Wait, this scenario is designed to be challenging? Maybe I selected the wrong scenario for this AAR!

Here is the Jump Dialog from the game to give you an idea of how big this scenario is:

As you can see from the map, the Russians enter from the very top and the main goal would be to get to Deppen in the lower left hand corner. My goal for this game is to take Altkirch and hopefully reach Guttstadt.

And we’re off!

The battle starts at 0600 with Cossacks leading the way to scout for the Russian army. This is only part of the Cossack Regiment, more will arrive next turn. All the Russian forces arrive from this spot.

At 0620, as the first group of Cossacks advance toward Altkirch, they spot French cavalry on their right flank. These look like small groups of light cavalry scouting for the French army. I’ll need to screen them as the Russinas advance toward Altkirch. Also arriving at this time is GM Pahlen commanding the Advance Guard and GLt Bagration commanding the 3d Column.

10 minutes later as the Cossacks advance they spot French infantry guarding Altkirch. North, on the heels of GM Pahlen, GM Raevsky leads his 2d Infantry Regiment down the road. The second group of Cossacks begin to move west to screen the French light cavalry lurking on the Russian right flank.

The French infantry at Altkirch open fire on the closest Russian Cossacks and the Cossacks flee from the overwhelming French firepower.

The Cossacks are no match for the French infantry, so I decide to scout around Altkirch and see what reinforcements might be headed up the roads from the south. I leave one group of Cossacks on a hilltop overlooking Altkirch to keep an eye on the French. I send Cossacks to the west to screen the French cavalry and to see what else might be in the area. The Russian infantry continue to march towards Altkirch. I send Grekov, the commander of the Cossacks to try and help rally the routed unit.

The French don’t appreciate the Cossacks spying on them from the hilltop and send a volley of fire their way that spooks their horses and causes them to rout. The sound of the muskets must have been a bit too much for the recovering Cossacks with Grekov because they fall back one hex too.

The Cossacks I sent to the west have been easily pushing the French scouting cavalry away from the Russian flank, which is good. One routed Cossacks recovers and I send them west to keep an eye on that avenue of approach. The Russian Advance Guard is approaching Altkirch, so I begin the process of positioning them to be in line formation as they approach the French. The 2d Infantry Regiment is marching behind the Advance Guard down the road. They will continue south, past Altkirch, because I need to get to Guttstadt as soon as possible.

As I watch the French turn unfold, the Cossacks scouting the road to Guttstadt spy French cavalry approaching. Yikes! I’m glad I had my Cossacks scouting that area to act as an early warning system. The French cavalry in the west continues to retreat as the Cossacks approach them; however, they are headed towards Altkirch, so I’m concerned they might interfere in my attack with the Advance Guard.

I try to prevent the French cavalry from reaching Altkirch with the Cossacks while I continue to prepare for an attack with the Advance Guard. There is a bit of a traffic jam as the 2d Infantry Regiment attempts to march past. I place some Cossacks on the road that leads south east from Altkirch to block any attempt by the French from leaving via that direction. I still have one Cossack who is routed, which is becoming a bit frustrating.

Here’s a close up of the situation at Altkirch. The battalions outlined in orange are the 2d Infantry Regiment commanded by Raevsky. The Advance Guard, commanded by Pahlen, is in line formation ready to attack the French. The Cossacks are surrounding the French cavalry scouts in the west and the lone Cossack is still trying to recover from being routed.

Here is how the situation at Altkirch looks in 3D normal view.

Well, the old adage, “The enemy gets a vote”, is in full display as the French react to the Advance Guard preparing to attack by focusing a large volley to the AG’s right most battalion, routing the AG 3/1. As it flees, it passes through the Yaroslovski Musketeers and causes them to rout too. As both battalions retreat through the 2d Infantry Regiment, they disorder those battalions. In other words, it is a mess.

Here’s the birds eye view of the current situation showing the French cavalry scouts making a break for Altkirch and a Russian supply wagon slowly driving down the road toward the Russian army.

Concerned the French cavalry scouts will cause more mischief with the Russian Advanced Guard, I charge them with the Cossacks. I also attempt to get the 2nd Infantry Regiment passed the Advanced Guard. The battalions that are in good order move quickly, the ones that are disordered move slowly. I send out some skirmishers from the Advance Guard to help screen the main attacking force from the French infantry guarding Altkirch.

After all this maneuvering, it is time to resolve the Cossack attack on the French cavalry scouts. They are successful!

This is good news. Unfortunately, all the fighting attracted the attention of more French cavalry, because the Cossacks scouting the road to the south see them advancing up the road. The Advance Guard is still trying to organize themselves while the 2d Infantry Regiment continues south. More good news, Baggovut is arriving with his 1st Infantry Regiment. I think I’ll swing them to the east of Altkirch and try assaulting from the south while the Advance Guard attacks from the north. Finally, the Cossacks west of Altkirch continue to harass the French cavalry scouts.

By 0750 the 2d Infantry Regiment passes Altkirch and makes its way toward the Cossacks keeping an eye on the French cavalry in the south. I decide to send the lone Cossack scout behind Altkirch to the east to join their comrades watching the French cavalry. The French in Altkirch are taunting the Advance Guard as they continue to regroup. The Cossacks on the west keep the French cavalry scouts occupied and away from Altkirch.

This was the first twelve turns, so I’ll stop here. Will the Russians be able to take Altkirch? Can the Cossacks and the 2d Infantry Regiment deal with the French cavalry approaching from the south? Tune in next week to find out!

