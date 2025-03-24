Connections Online 2025 Registration is Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 24 March 2025

Registration is now open for Connections Online, the professional wargaming conference that the Armchair Dragoons co-sponsor.

This is a seminar/presentation-focused event for wargaming in the NatSec, academic, intel, NGO, etc fields.

Current agenda includes the following, with additional events to be added shortly (especially the game events)

Event Name Starts Matrix Pro Sims Spotlight Monday 1100 Dietz Foundation Spotlight Monday 1300 Fight Club Spotlight on Games Monday 1400 Group W Spotlight Monday 1500 Breakaway Games Spotlight Monday 1600 Professional Wargames on Demand Tuesday 0900 Dr Ezra Sidran Opening Talk Tuesday 1000 Wargaming the Far Future Tuesday 1100 Wargaming AI Tuesday 1300 Measuring the Value of Situation Awareness Tuesday 1500 Welcome Happy Hour Tuesday 1600 Professional Wargaming in Poland and Hungary Wednesday 0900 State of irregular wargaming by Brian Train Wednesday 1000 Fight Club International – A Different Approach to Wargaming Wednesday 1100 Using AI in Wargames Wednesday 1300 Wargaming the Future in PME Wednesday 1500 Battlegroup Wargame System to Battlegroup Clash: Baltics Thursday 0800 Kriegsspiel Dice or Why there is no Luck in Wargaming Thursday 1000 Creating Future Scenarios for Modern Wargames Thursday 1100 Recent Books on Wargaming Thursday 1300 Liftoff 2.0 Thursday 1600 Wargaming in Civic Education Friday 0900 NSDM Friday 1000

all times US Eastern

CONNECTIONS ONLINE (CNX ONL) is the premier online/distributed conference for the wargaming practitioner community. This is our 5th annual conference (held in mid-April each year).

The conference is structured around 3 days of core events, covering 6 hours each. Outside of these core event hours, extended events may include additional seminars, game sessions, or social events.

