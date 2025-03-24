March 25, 2025
Events

Connections Online 2025 Registration is Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 24 March 2025

Registration is now open for Connections Online, the professional wargaming conference that the Armchair Dragoons co-sponsor.

This is a seminar/presentation-focused event for wargaming in the NatSec, academic, intel, NGO, etc fields.

Current agenda includes the following, with additional events to be added shortly (especially the game events)

Event Name Starts
Matrix Pro Sims Spotlight Monday 1100
Dietz Foundation Spotlight Monday 1300
Fight Club Spotlight on Games Monday 1400
Group W Spotlight Monday 1500
Breakaway Games Spotlight Monday 1600
Professional Wargames on Demand Tuesday 0900
Dr Ezra Sidran Opening Talk Tuesday 1000
Wargaming the Far Future Tuesday 1100
Wargaming AI Tuesday 1300
Measuring the Value of Situation Awareness Tuesday 1500
Welcome Happy Hour Tuesday 1600
Professional Wargaming in Poland and Hungary Wednesday 0900
State of irregular wargaming by Brian Train Wednesday 1000
Fight Club International – A Different Approach to Wargaming Wednesday 1100
Using AI in Wargames Wednesday 1300
Wargaming the Future in PME Wednesday 1500
Battlegroup Wargame System to Battlegroup Clash: Baltics Thursday 0800
Kriegsspiel Dice or Why there is no Luck in Wargaming Thursday 1000
Creating Future Scenarios for Modern Wargames Thursday 1100
Recent Books on Wargaming Thursday 1300
Liftoff 2.0 Thursday 1600
Wargaming in Civic Education Friday 0900
NSDM Friday 1000

all times US Eastern

CONNECTIONS ONLINE (CNX ONL) is the premier online/distributed conference for the wargaming practitioner community. This is our 5th annual conference (held in mid-April each year).

The conference is structured around 3 days of core events, covering 6 hours each. Outside of these core event hours, extended events may include additional seminars, game sessions, or social events.

 

 

Thank you for visiting the Regiment of Strategy Gaming and riding with The Armchair Dragoons.
Rather than list a bunch of social media links, the easiest thing to do is to check out our LinkTree, which connects you to all of our various locales around the web.
You can also support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

