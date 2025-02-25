February 28, 2025
News

RIP Rodger MacGowan and other less-significant news ~ #TuesdayNewsday

by Armchair Dragoons PAO

There’s really no other story this week that compares to the loss of the legendary Rodger MacGowan.

Gary & Dan covered Rodger’s passing extensively on The Chit Show

 

 

Jeff over at The Gaming Gang started one of the best tributes to Rodger – share you favorite piece of art from him

To celebrate the life’s work of artist Rodger MacGowan, I ask you to share one of your favorite pieces of his artwork. I’ll get us started with this piece used for the Iron Bottom Sound wargame as well as the book Pearl Harbor: Japan’s Fatal Blunder.

[image or embed]

— Jeff of The Gaming Gang at Polar Vortex 2025 (@thegaminggang.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 1:17 PM

 

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

 

 

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?

 

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

Brant is off at GAMA Expo this week, so keep an eye on our social media channels for his quick hits there, and then his daily wrap-ups here on our site.

 

 

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “Omnigaming” and Wargaming

 

 

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Curious #FLGS retailers learning to play our coming board game Miskatonic Tales at #GAMAExpo tonight!

[image or embed]

— Chaosium (@chaosium.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 8:59 PM

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

  • Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 March and 6 April
  • Next confirmed live event is BuckeyeGameFest, 1-4 May 2025
  • Next planned virtual event is Connections Online, 7-12 April, 2025

Other Conventions & Events

 

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

