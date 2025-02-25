RIP Rodger MacGowan and other less-significant news ~ #TuesdayNewsday

There’s really no other story this week that compares to the loss of the legendary Rodger MacGowan.
- He’s linked to over 500 games in BGG as an artist
- Rodger’s entry on Wikipedia
- No Enemies Here memorial video
- Cardboard Commanders memorial video
- BGG Memoriam thread
Gary & Dan covered Rodger’s passing extensively on The Chit Show
Jeff over at The Gaming Gang started one of the best tributes to Rodger – share you favorite piece of art from him
To celebrate the life’s work of artist Rodger MacGowan, I ask you to share one of your favorite pieces of his artwork. I’ll get us started with this piece used for the Iron Bottom Sound wargame as well as the book Pearl Harbor: Japan’s Fatal Blunder.
— Jeff of The Gaming Gang at Polar Vortex 2025 (@thegaminggang.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 1:17 PM
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- World at War #101 from S&T Press is now shipping
- OSG’s newsletter says that Naploeon’s Counterstrike is now in print
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc gives you helicopter dogfighting on your screen; Steam launch sale through the weekend will save you 25%
- Dawn of Battle scenario pack #4 (Deadly Daisho) is now available from Blue Panther
- The Face of Battle minis wargame released their second edition rules
- According to some posts on CSW, Serious Historical Games started shipping The Wars Of Louis XIV (Sun King) 1648-1713 to pre-orders, so it’s getting out there
- Two new releases from High Flying Dice (who will also be joining us at Origins for 2 days)
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) complain that it’s 2 years late, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- Compass put WWII Commander: Market-Garden on Kickstarter so it should be shipping in a few months
- Vae Victis has issue #179 on pre-order, with a discount thru 8 March
- Rust & Rebellion is an upcoming steampunk/survival game, now on Gamefound
- Get your gladiator on with Blood on the Sands, on Kickstarter now
- The FIRE! Modern Combat minis game launched first thing Wednesday morning
- GMT’s latest newsletter includes the following p500 games
Looking for a deal? Getting more bang for your buck?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Panzer Campaigns: Korsun ‘44 for $29.95
- Here are this week’s deals from the On Military Matters book folks that also includes some 28mm figs and some issues of ATO
- New “avian ferocity” dice from Dice Envy, and save 10% with coupon code GRIFFON at checkout
- Battle for Germany Deluxe is on sale for $40 at Decision Games
- Miniature Market has Skies Above the Reich at over $15 off
- Noble Knight has Grant from Compass Games on sale for about $15 off
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Talavera (2) for “Lasalle 2”
- Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E4 ~ The Operational Combat Series
- Headquarters World War II – Ardennes DLC
- #TBT ~ The past into today with H-E-Double Toothpicks-TANK
- Wednesday War Stories ~ Battle of Iwo Jima 19 Feb – 25 Mar, 1945
- AARs
- Gameplay this week
Brant is off at GAMA Expo this week, so keep an eye on our social media channels for his quick hits there, and then his daily wrap-ups here on our site.
|
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
|
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “Omnigaming” and Wargaming
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- BoardGameWire has another article about the effects of tariffs on operating expenses and margins, from another publisher
- Rascal looks at the arc of cyberpunk from the 90s thru today
- Some good threads from Tabletop Bellhop at GAMA Expo sessions: Branding, and Content Creators
- Wargame Design Studio gives you a look at what’s coming up for The Early American Wars series
- Not everyone is at GAMA Expo, as Cole Wehrle ramps up for GDC
- Bullet
Curious #FLGS retailers learning to play our coming board game Miskatonic Tales at #GAMAExpo tonight!
— Chaosium (@chaosium.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 8:59 PM
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 March and 6 April
- Next confirmed live event is BuckeyeGameFest, 1-4 May 2025
- Next planned virtual event is Connections Online, 7-12 April, 2025
Other Conventions & Events
- 23-28 Feb GAMA Trade Show / Expo (Louisville KY) <– RIGHT NOW!
- 28 Feb-3 Mar CincyCon (Hamilton OH) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 5-10 Mar Dice Tower West (Las Vegas NV)
- 12-17 Mar Escape Winter Con (Orlando FL)
- 20-24 Mar GaryCon (Lake Geneva WI)
- 21-24 Mar Hotlead (Stratford ON)
- 26-31 Mar Adepticon (Milwakuee WI)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Dr Phil Sabin’s talk at the Bundeswehr & NATO Wargaming Conference is now available online (MP4 file), and there are videos linked to this agenda page
- EMP defenses against drones?
- Ukrainian drones for road interdiction
- Generative AI and US Army systems
- This week, Mick Ryan talks about 3 years of the war of Ukraine
- The next GUWS webinar is Professional Wargaming in France on 4 March and then Tactical Wargame Design on 18 March
- PaxSims gives us the deets on this Summer’s MIT wargaming institute
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting the Regiment of Strategy Gaming and riding with The Armchair Dragoons.
Rather than list a bunch of social media links, the easiest thing to do is to check out our LinkTree, which connects you to all of our various locales around the web.
You can also support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.