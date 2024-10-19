Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 6 ~ FOMO

18 October 2024 ~

Brant, Mike, Bryan, and not Gary talk about things that contribute FOMO in wargaming, and how FOMO has applied to their own gaming acquisitions. Which companies create that “fear of missing out” among their customers? How does crowdfunding contribute? Where are there games that are perpetually available and never really create any sort of FOMO?

What about you, dear audience? What contributes to any FOMO for you, and how do you combat it?

