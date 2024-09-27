Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 3 ~ Solo Wargame Survey Wrapup

27 September 2024 ~

Last Summer, we teamed up with Beyond Solitaire for a big survey about people’s solo/solitaire war & historical gaming. We were interested in both purpose-designed solo games as well as games people played solitaire regardless of how they were designed. The plan was always to repeat this each Summer and see how it changed over time, so we did it again!

You can see the links to the rest of the 2024 survey content below, but on this episode of Mentioned in Dispatches, we talk about some of the big rise & fall games from last year, how the top games compared based on how long you’ve been wargaming, and finding new-to-you gems in the data.

The results of our 2024 survey can be found here:

