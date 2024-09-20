Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 2 ~ AI & Tabletop Gaming

20 September 2024 ~

David Thompson joins Brant for a wide-ranging discussion around the uses of AI for creative purposes in tabletop gaming, whether for art or text. Note that the “AI” we’re talking about this week is for the creation of the game content, and not as a ‘bot’ or automata in place of an opponent.

Under what conditions might AI usage be OK? Assuming it’s legal, is it automatically ethical? As a consumer, what sort of usage are you comfortable with? What disclosures do you want regarding the usages of “creative” AI in tabletop gaming? What’s black and white and how big are the gray areas in between?

Some of the headlines we mention in this episode

The Chasing Amy reference with language that is sooooo NSFW

