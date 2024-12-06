6 December 2024 ~

Brant & Mike are joined by Jim & Bill to talk about all the things for which we are thankful in the world of wargaming and our wider hobby ecosphere.

Let’s talk about conventions, content creators, how technology has changed wargaming, and more. Chime in below, or in our forums, and let us know what you are thankful for in the wargaming world!

We love your feedback, over on the iTunes page for our podcast or on Spotify, or even Amazon or Castro, drop us a rating and let us know what you think. Thanks!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You also can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads. (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

"Mentioned In Dispatches" with the Armchair Dragoons Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 13 ~ Thankful Wargamers Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 57:31 Share Share Link Embed

Like this: Like Loading...