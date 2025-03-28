March 31, 2025

Mentioned In Dispatches S14 E9 ~ US Army Command & General Staff College Wargaming Students

28 March 2025 ~

Brant is joined by Dr James Sterrett and one of his students, US Army MAJ Alex Adkins, to discuss the wargaming curriculum at the US Army Command & General Staff College at Ft Leavenworth, KS, and MAJ Adkins Master’s thesis wargame Overmatch.

The discussion includes some info about the program (more info below) and pivots to MAJ Adkins experiences in the program.  There’s a bunch of discussion about Overmatch and its development and purpose.  There’s also a brief discussion of the uses of wargaming in the military decision-making process.

